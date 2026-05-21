2026 Global Annual Awards

About this shop
For each submission made by a media-related organization (advertising, marketing, communications, and public relations agencies) that has provided exceptional support to one or more Crime Stoppers programs.
For each submission from a company, not-for-profit, non-governmental or civil society organization not working directly with a Crime Stoppers program, but achieving outstanding results in reducing crime, increasing community awareness of crime, or increasing law enforcement capacity or capability.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!