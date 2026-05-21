Crime Stoppers International, Inc.

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Crime Stoppers International, Inc.

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2026 Global Annual Awards

Media Partner Awards - Crime Stoppers program submission item
Media Partner Awards - Crime Stoppers program submission
$50
For each submission from a Crime Stoppers program that is NOT a member of a Regional corporation or national body associated with Crime Stoppers International.
0
Media Partner Awards - agency submission item
Media Partner Awards - agency submission
$100

For each submission made by a media-related organization (advertising, marketing, communications, and public relations agencies) that has provided exceptional support to one or more Crime Stoppers programs.

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Crime Stoppers Programs Awards item
Crime Stoppers Programs Awards
$50
For each submission from a Crime Stoppers program that is NOT a member of a Regional corporation or national body associated with Crime Stoppers International.
0
Corporate & Private Sector Awards item
Corporate & Private Sector Awards
$200

For each submission from a company, not-for-profit, non-governmental or civil society organization not working directly with a Crime Stoppers program, but achieving outstanding results in reducing crime, increasing community awareness of crime, or increasing law enforcement capacity or capability.

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