A colorful poster for the Glover Fair, featuring a rainbow and duck illustration in the background, advertises a Saturday event at Glover Elementary School with various activities listed in the foreground.
Glover School PTO

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Glover School PTO

About this event

2026 Glover Fair

255 Canton Ave

Milton, MA 02186, USA

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Kids (Ages 2+)
$30

Entry includes a t-shirt to tie-dye (while supplies last) and unlimited activities such as face painting, crafts, inflatables, and more!

Adults
$20

A ticket is required for all chaperoning and attending adults.

Family Package
$80

A special rate for families of 4 or more per household. One Family Package is all you need for the entire family, no matter how many are attending. Please help us plan and specify the # of Adults and Children attending during checkout.

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