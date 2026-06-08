2026 Glover Fair

About this event
Milton, MA 02186, USA
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Entry includes a t-shirt to tie-dye (while supplies last) and unlimited activities such as face painting, crafts, inflatables, and more!
A ticket is required for all chaperoning and attending adults.
A special rate for families of 4 or more per household. One Family Package is all you need for the entire family, no matter how many are attending. Please help us plan and specify the # of Adults and Children attending during checkout.
$
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