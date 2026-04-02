2026 Glow Ball Golf Tournament

About this event
Enjoy a full round of 18 holes plus a dinner ticket with your Single Player registration.
Register your foursome and enjoy 18 holes of golf for four, dinner tickets for each player, and a $25 discount.
9 left!
BEST VALUE: Gather your group of six for 18 holes of golf and dinner for everyone, plus take advantage of a $100 discount—our best value package.
Get your brand front and center on one of the first 9 holes! As a hole sponsor, you’ll have the opportunity to set up a table, showcase your company, and hand out swag directly to players as they make their way through the course.
This is your chance to make a lasting impression—bring the energy, get creative, and create a memorable experience that keeps golfers talking long after the tournament ends. The more engaging you are, the more likely players are to connect and do business with you!
Dinner is included with your sponsorship
Please note - your sponsorship covers the first half of the event and you will be asked to clean up your space by the time the first 9 holes are done being played
-Premium table and chair set up at club house where players and auction take place during intermission.
-Opportunity to be silent auction announcer and promote business during intermission.
-Display company banner and other company marketing promotional materials you provide at clubhouse facility during dinner.
-Provide company marketing materials to be distributed to players in goodie bag.
-Includes 1 foursome.
-Sponsor will provide beverage tickets to players before tee time, during game and in between intermission.
-Beverages are provided by golf course. The Sponsor is not responsible for providing beverages.
-Opportunity to interact with players and sell/provide more drink tickets
-Display company signage at club house facility
-Provide company marketing materials to be distributed to players in goodie bag.
-Includes 1 individual player ticket
Join us just for dinner!
Join us for dinner, raffle and auction, followed by 9 holes of night golf!
4 Drink Tickets
Arms Length 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$
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