2026 Glow Ball Golf Tournament

Get your brand front and center on one of the first 9 holes! As a hole sponsor, you’ll have the opportunity to set up a table, showcase your company, and hand out swag directly to players as they make their way through the course.





This is your chance to make a lasting impression—bring the energy, get creative, and create a memorable experience that keeps golfers talking long after the tournament ends. The more engaging you are, the more likely players are to connect and do business with you!





Dinner is included with your sponsorship

Please note - your sponsorship covers the first half of the event and you will be asked to clean up your space by the time the first 9 holes are done being played