2026 Glow Golf Tournament, Dinner, & Silent Auction

About this event
4 person golf scramble starting at 4pm! First 9 holes in the day light, second 9 holes at dark! Includes golf carts, goody bags, and dinner!
Sponsorship is a great way to promote your business or show your support for Mountain View Core Knowledge School. Your name or logo will be displayed at your sponsored hole, and you’ll help make this glowing evening a success for our students!
Don't want to play golf? Join us for dinner and silent auction! Dinner Ticket only One per person. Dinner brought to you by El Taco King- you will get to enjoy 4 delicious street tacos, chips and salsa, and a drink!
Choice of 1 taco and chips and fries OR chicken nuggets and fries and a drink!
We will have GLOW Bucket Golf for Family Fun!!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!