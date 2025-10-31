2026 Go In For All In Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Reception style event includes drinks and hot dishes served in a buffet style. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)
* 8 tickets to event * Name/logo on All In Theatre’s website and social media for 1 year * Prominent display of your name/logo at the event. Please email your logo to [email protected]. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)
* 6 tickets to event * Name/logo on All In Theatre’s website and social media for 1 year * Prominent display of your name/logo at the event. Please email your logo to [email protected]. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)
*4 tickets to event *Prominent display of your name/logo at the event *Listing on All In Theatre’s website for 1 year. Please email your logo to [email protected]. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)
* 2 tickets to event * Prominent display of your name logo at the event * Listing on All In Theatre’s website for 1 year. Please email your logo to [email protected]. Please note that by purchasing this ticket you are giving permission to All In Theatre to use photographic likeness in all forms and media for advertising, trade, social media, and any other lawful purposes. (Examples are the website & social media posts)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!