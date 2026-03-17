2026 Go Topless Jeep Event - Driven by Dirty Addiction Off-Road & Your Whitley County Chamber

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About this event
This ticket applies to any business that is NOT an active Chamber member for 2026.
All non-Chamber member vendors are responsible for providing booth setup materials: canopy, tables, chairs, displays, etc.
This ticket applies to any business that is an active Chamber member for 2026.
All Chamber member vendors are responsible for providing booth setup materials: canopy, tables, chairs, displays, etc.
Event sponsors will have their logo featured on the back of all event tees. They will also receive a complimentary vendor booth space and mention in all promotional materials for the event (including social media graphics, event page, newsletter, banners, etc).
You will also have the opportunity to place freebies or marketing collateral in every swag bag for our participants.
Event sponsors will have their logo featured on the back of all event tees and hoodies. You will also have the opportunity to place freebies or marketing collateral in every swag bag for our participants.
Only includes event admission.
(Event tee available for purchase at event.)
Only includes event admission.
(Event tee available for purchase at event.)
$
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