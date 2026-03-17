Whitley County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Whitley County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Go Topless Jeep Event - Driven by Dirty Addiction Off-Road & Your Whitley County Chamber

2821 E Business 30

Columbia City, IN 46725, USA

Event Vendor
$75

This ticket applies to any business that is NOT an active Chamber member for 2026.

All non-Chamber member vendors are responsible for providing booth setup materials: canopy, tables, chairs, displays, etc.

Chamber Member Event Vendor
$50

This ticket applies to any business that is an active Chamber member for 2026.

All Chamber member vendors are responsible for providing booth setup materials: canopy, tables, chairs, displays, etc.

Major Event Sponsor
$500

Event sponsors will have their logo featured on the back of all event tees. They will also receive a complimentary vendor booth space and mention in all promotional materials for the event (including social media graphics, event page, newsletter, banners, etc).

You will also have the opportunity to place freebies or marketing collateral in every swag bag for our participants.

Event Sponsor
$100

Event sponsors will have their logo featured on the back of all event tees and hoodies. You will also have the opportunity to place freebies or marketing collateral in every swag bag for our participants.

Show & Shine Entry
$10
Driver Registration
$25

Only includes event admission.

(Event tee available for purchase at event.)

Passenger Registration
$20

Only includes event admission.

(Event tee available for purchase at event.)

Add a donation for Whitley County Chamber of Commerce

$

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