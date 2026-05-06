Marshall Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Marshall Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Goathill Fest

Marshall

MO Square

VIP Ticket
$50
Available until Jun 19

VIP Experience Sponsored by Elmer Hare Auto Group
Fast-pass entry to all tasting vendors, and exclusive access to a private VIP tent with water and space to relax and recharge throughout the evening. VIP guests will also receive two complimentary drink tickets to enjoy during the festival.

General Admission - Early Bird
$25
Available until Jun 19

General Admission
Includes unlimited wine and whiskey tastings, access to food vendors, and live performances throughout the evening.

Goathill bags and tasting glasses will be available while quantities last.

Non-Alcohol Ticket
$15
For those who want to enjoy the food vendors and live music without alcohol (Perfect for DD).
T-shirts
$20

Get an exclusive event t-shirt! These tees are unisex Gildan Softstyle in Heathered Navy

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