2026 Goathill Fest

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About this event
VIP Experience Sponsored by Elmer Hare Auto Group
Fast-pass entry to all tasting vendors, and exclusive access to a private VIP tent with water and space to relax and recharge throughout the evening. VIP guests will also receive two complimentary drink tickets to enjoy during the festival.
General Admission
Includes unlimited wine and whiskey tastings, access to food vendors, and live performances throughout the evening.
Goathill bags and tasting glasses will be available while quantities last.
Get an exclusive event t-shirt! These tees are unisex Gildan Softstyle in Heathered Navy
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