The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

Hosted by

The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

About this event

2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Classic

401 Half Day Rd

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, USA

Gobble Gobble Golf Classic - Single Ticket
$135

SINGLE TICKET ONLY

Gobble Gobble Golf Classic
ShotGun Start Time: 12:30pm

Saturday, August 1, 2026
The Arboretum Club @ 401 Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

18 Holes / Cart / (2) Drink Tickets and Food
***Event is rain or shine, No refunds can be given***

Gobble Gobble Golf Classic - Group Ticket (4)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

GROUP OF 4 ONLY ($125 per person)

Gobble Gobble Golf Classic
ShotGun Start Time: 12:30pm

Saturday, August 1, 2026
The Arboretum Club @ 401 Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

18 Holes / Cart / (2) Drink Tickets and Food
***Event is rain or shine, No refunds can be given***

Add a donation for The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

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