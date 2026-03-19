2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Classic - Group Discount

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About this event
SINGLE TICKET ONLY
Gobble Gobble Golf Classic
ShotGun Start Time: 12:30pm
Saturday, August 1, 2026
The Arboretum Club @ 401 Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
18 Holes / Cart / (2) Drink Tickets and Food
***Event is rain or shine, No refunds can be given***
GROUP OF 4 ONLY ($116.25 per person)
Gobble Gobble Golf Classic
ShotGun Start Time: 12:30pm
Saturday, August 1, 2026
The Arboretum Club @ 401 Half Day Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
18 Holes / Cart / (2) Drink Tickets and Food
***Event is rain or shine, No refunds can be given***
$
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