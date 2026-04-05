The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

Hosted by

The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

About this event

2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Sponsor Levels

401 Half Day Rd

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, USA

Gravy Boat GOAT
$5,000

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Extra social media shout outs throughout

the year, including day of event

Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)

Recognition on event signage at our

November Packing Event

Premium logo placement on

website and in Program Book

Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event

Logo on photo backwall at the event

Logo alongside ours on the trophies for the winners

(4) Total Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)

Quick remarks and thank you at end of event

Help us to hand out the awards, raffle prizes, etc.

Photo Op with the winners and their trophies

Harvest Hero
$2,500

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Extra social media shout outs throughout

the year, including day of event

Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)

Recognition on event signage at our

November Packing Event

Premium logo placement on

website and in Program Book

(2) Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)

and $25 off for (2) additional members.

Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event

Logo on photo backwall at the event

Golden Gobbler
$1,500

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Extra social media shout outs throughout

the year, including day of event

Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)

Recognition on event signage at our

November Packing Event

Premium logo placement on

website and in Program Book

(2) Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)

and $25 off for (2) additional members.

Cranberry Champion
$1,000

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Extra social media shout outs throughout

the year, including day of event

Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)

Recognition on event signage at our

November Packing Event

Mashed Potato Pal
$500

Recognition in event program & on website

Social media shout-out before event

Great entry-level exposure to our community!

Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item

in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer

Certificate of Appreciation

Second Helping Sponsor
$1,000

Mulligan Sponsor

Everybody needs a do-over sometimes, sponsor our

Mulligans.


***You supply the balls, printed with our logo

on one side, and yours on the other

Pumpkin Pie Partner
Pay what you can

$250 - $500

Our Pumpkin Pie Partners will also get listed in the

program book, but we will also put your logo on a shared

sign to be placed along the golf course

Side Dish Supporters
Pay what you can

$1 - $250
Want to help with a smaller amount, we will list your name

in the program book as a Friend of the Foundation

Cornucopia Contributors (raffle baskets)
Pay what you can

No purchase necessary on here. Just contact your Basket Brigade Representative to donate a raffle item or basket

Any other amount
Pay what you can

Just want to make a donation? Put in any amount here.

Add a donation for The Lorraine M. Walsh Memorial Foundation (DBA Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago)

$

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