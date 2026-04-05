2026 Gobble Gobble Golf Sponsor Levels

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About this event
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Extra social media shout outs throughout
the year, including day of event
Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)
Recognition on event signage at our
November Packing Event
Premium logo placement on
website and in Program Book
Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event
Logo on photo backwall at the event
Logo alongside ours on the trophies for the winners
(4) Total Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)
Quick remarks and thank you at end of event
Help us to hand out the awards, raffle prizes, etc.
Photo Op with the winners and their trophies
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Extra social media shout outs throughout
the year, including day of event
Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)
Recognition on event signage at our
November Packing Event
Premium logo placement on
website and in Program Book
(2) Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)
and $25 off for (2) additional members.
Give a quick talk to our golfers to start the event
Logo on photo backwall at the event
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Extra social media shout outs throughout
the year, including day of event
Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)
Recognition on event signage at our
November Packing Event
Premium logo placement on
website and in Program Book
(2) Complimentary Entries (valued at $135 each)
and $25 off for (2) additional members.
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Extra social media shout outs throughout
the year, including day of event
Hole Sponsor Signage (limited number available)
Recognition on event signage at our
November Packing Event
Recognition in event program & on website
Social media shout-out before event
Great entry-level exposure to our community!
Opportunity to put flyer or promotional item
in our Swag Bags that go to every golfer
Certificate of Appreciation
Mulligan Sponsor
Everybody needs a do-over sometimes, sponsor our
Mulligans.
***You supply the balls, printed with our logo
on one side, and yours on the other
$250 - $500
Our Pumpkin Pie Partners will also get listed in the
program book, but we will also put your logo on a shared
sign to be placed along the golf course
$1 - $250
Want to help with a smaller amount, we will list your name
in the program book as a Friend of the Foundation
No purchase necessary on here. Just contact your Basket Brigade Representative to donate a raffle item or basket
Just want to make a donation? Put in any amount here.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!