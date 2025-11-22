2026 Godspell Shout Outs!

A half page shout out would consist of a longer paragraph and a photo, if you wish.

Ex. You are always so much fun to watch on and off stage. You carry so much love and joy always. We love you so much and are so proud of you. Love, Mom and Dad. Romans 15-13, "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope."