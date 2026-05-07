2026 Golden Eagle Summer Programs

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About this event
Houston, TX 77081, USA
June 22 to 24
10 am to 12 pm
Passing, Setting & Serving
July 20 to 22
10 am to 12 pm
Hitting, Defense & Serving
July 27 to 29
10 am to 12 pm
All Skills & Team Games
10am to 12pm
If you're looking to increase your basketball skills, training will be divided into Beginner and Intermediate. Every session will include strength & conditioning and will focus on the fundamentals of basketballs according to your level.
With this package you are getting 4 sessions at $25 each training. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.
10 am to 12 pm
If you're looking to increase your basketball skills, training will be divided into Beginner and Intermediate. Every session will include strength & conditioning and will focus on the fundamentals of basketballs according to your level.
This is one single session. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.
10 am to 12 pm
Improve your agility, strength, speed, and endurance. Every workout is unique in it's aim to get you healthy, strong and fundamentally better as a well-rounded athlete.
With this package you are getting 4 sessions at $25 each training. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.
10 am to 12 pm
Improve your agility, strength, speed, and endurance. Every workout is unique in it's aim to get you healthy, strong and fundamentally better as a well-rounded athlete.
This is one single session. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.
$
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