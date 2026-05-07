The Saint Constantine School

Hosted by

The Saint Constantine School

About this event

2026 Golden Eagle Summer Programs

5811 Chimney Rock Rd

Houston, TX 77081, USA

Camp Elevate Volleyball - Session 1
$100

June 22 to 24

10 am to 12 pm
Passing, Setting & Serving

Camp Elevate Volleyball - Session 2
$100

July 20 to 22
10 am to 12 pm

Hitting, Defense & Serving

Camp Elevate Volleyball - Session 3
$100

July 27 to 29
10 am to 12 pm

All Skills & Team Games

Basketball Training - Four Pack
$100

10am to 12pm

If you're looking to increase your basketball skills, training will be divided into Beginner and Intermediate. Every session will include strength & conditioning and will focus on the fundamentals of basketballs according to your level.

With this package you are getting 4 sessions at $25 each training. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.

Basketball Training - Single Session
$30

10 am to 12 pm

If you're looking to increase your basketball skills, training will be divided into Beginner and Intermediate. Every session will include strength & conditioning and will focus on the fundamentals of basketballs according to your level.

This is one single session. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.

Strength & Conditioning - Four Pack
$100

10 am to 12 pm


Improve your agility, strength, speed, and endurance. Every workout is unique in it's aim to get you healthy, strong and fundamentally better as a well-rounded athlete.


With this package you are getting 4 sessions at $25 each training. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.

Strength & Conditioning - Single Session
$30

10 am to 12 pm


Improve your agility, strength, speed, and endurance. Every workout is unique in it's aim to get you healthy, strong and fundamentally better as a well-rounded athlete.


This is one single session. Be sure to reserve you dates to secure your place.

Add a donation for The Saint Constantine School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!