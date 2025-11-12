2026 Golden Ticket

**NOT A TICKET FOR ADMISSION**

One golden ticket winner will be selected at the Ball and that person gets to select any live or silent auction item in exchange for their ticket. The odds of being selected depends on number of tickets sold.



We have chosen Smith County’s Imagination Library to receive funds directly from our Golden Ticket Sales.

The funds raised will be used to purchase books for Smith County children from birth to age five. Each enrolled child receives a high-quality, age-appropriate book mailed directly to their home every month until they enter kindergarten.This ensures that Every child builds a personal home library before starting school. Families are encouraged to read together daily, strengthening early literacy skills and Smith County children enter kindergarten better prepared to succeed academically and socially.