2026 Golf for Hope Charity Event

N2410 Hillside Rd

Wautoma, WI 54982, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This ticket includes the following:

  • Foursome of Golf and Dinner
  • Sponsor Sign on the Course
  • Personal recognition at the awards ceremony
  • Option to sit by a hole, introduce your company, and hand out marketing merchandise.
Raffle Sponsor
$300

This ticket is for a raffle sponsorship. Ticket includes:

  • Sponsor sign on Raffle Table
  • Special Recognition at Dinner
  • Sponsor Sign on Course
  • Disclaimer: This ticket does not include golf or dinner.
Gold Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes:

  • Twosome of Golf and Dinner
  • Sponsor Sign on Course
Hole Sponsor
$100

Your business/organization will have a custom sign posted by one of the tee boxes during the event. The TreeHouse Director will be in touch regarding the details of this sign.


Disclaimer: This ticket is for a hole sponsorship, only. Please use the Platinum or Gold Sponsor tickets if you wish to sponsor a hole AND register a team for the event.

Foursome of Golf and Dinner
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Have a team and want to join, but don't need to sponsor a hole?


This ticket is a group ticket to register your four-person team for golf, dinner, and all other activities.

Individual Golfer & Dinner
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Dinner Only (No Golf included)
$25

Don't care to golf but, also, don't want to miss the fun? This is a Dinner Only ticket, no golfing included. You can still participate in the raffles, silent auction, and other activities during the event.

