2026 Golf for Hope Charity Event

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes the following:
This ticket is for a raffle sponsorship. Ticket includes:
This ticket includes:
Your business/organization will have a custom sign posted by one of the tee boxes during the event. The TreeHouse Director will be in touch regarding the details of this sign.
Disclaimer: This ticket is for a hole sponsorship, only. Please use the Platinum or Gold Sponsor tickets if you wish to sponsor a hole AND register a team for the event.
Have a team and want to join, but don't need to sponsor a hole?
This ticket is a group ticket to register your four-person team for golf, dinner, and all other activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Don't care to golf but, also, don't want to miss the fun? This is a Dinner Only ticket, no golfing included. You can still participate in the raffles, silent auction, and other activities during the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!