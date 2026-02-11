Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

Hosted by

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

About this event

2026 Golf for Kids' Sake

5005 Serrano Pkwy

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762, USA

Ace Sponsor
$15,000

·       4 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony

·       VIP Check-in

·       Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media

·       Hole signage

·       Two tables for 8 at the Big Autumn Auction

·       Two tables for 8 at the 2027 Crab Feed 

·       Speaking opportunity, recognition at event

·       2026 Tournament plaque

Double Eagle Sponsor
$10,000

·       3 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony

·       VIP Check-in

·       Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media

·       Hole signage

·       A table for 8 at the Big Autumn Auction

·       A table for 8 at the 2027 Crab Feed

·       Speaking opportunity, recognition at event

Eagle Sponsor
$5,000

·       2 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony

·       VIP Check-in

·       Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media

·       Hole signage

·       Four tickets at the Big Autumn Auction

·       Four tickets at the 2027 Crab Feed

·       Recognition at event

Reception Sponsor
$3,000

·       1 Foursome for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony

·       VIP Check-in

·       Acknowledgement in all marketing  materials and social media

·       Hole signage

·       Recognition at event

Hospitality Cart Sponsor
$1,500

· Exclusive Cart sponsor for 4 hospitality carts with company logo on signage

· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media

 

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

·       Acknowledgment in all marketing materials and social media 

·       Recognition at event

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,000

·       Acknowledgment in all marketing materials and social media 

·       Recognition at event

Tee Sponsor
$500

Tee signage to promote your organization as a community supporter

Foursome
$1,200
Add a donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra

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