2026 Golf for Kids' Sake

About this event
· 4 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony
· VIP Check-in
· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media
· Hole signage
· Two tables for 8 at the Big Autumn Auction
· Two tables for 8 at the 2027 Crab Feed
· Speaking opportunity, recognition at event
· 2026 Tournament plaque
· 3 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony
· VIP Check-in
· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media
· Hole signage
· A table for 8 at the Big Autumn Auction
· A table for 8 at the 2027 Crab Feed
· Speaking opportunity, recognition at event
· 2 Foursomes for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony
· VIP Check-in
· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media
· Hole signage
· Four tickets at the Big Autumn Auction
· Four tickets at the 2027 Crab Feed
· Recognition at event
· 1 Foursome for the Tournament, green fees, carts, lunch and dinner at awards ceremony
· VIP Check-in
· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media
· Hole signage
· Recognition at event
· Exclusive Cart sponsor for 4 hospitality carts with company logo on signage
· Acknowledgement in all marketing materials and social media
· Acknowledgment in all marketing materials and social media
· Recognition at event
· Acknowledgment in all marketing materials and social media
· Recognition at event
Tee signage to promote your organization as a community supporter
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