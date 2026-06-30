Golf clubs and a ball rest on a green course in the foreground, with event details for a "Golf Fore One Christmas Fundraiser" in the background.
Foster One

Hosted by

Foster One

About this event

2026 Golf FORE One

1599 McKusick Rd N

Stillwater, MN 55082, USA

Golfer - Par Sponsor
$150

Join us for 18 holes of golf. Cart and dinner to follow included

Hole Sponsor - Birdie Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a hole. Includes sign recognition at hole and welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.

Team Sponsor - Eagle Sponsor
$750

Sponsor a team. Includes team of 4 and sign recognition at a hole and welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.

Dinner Sponsor - Hole in One Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor dinner! Includes team of 4 and sign recognition at a hole, on golf carts and at dinner tables. Your team is welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.

Add a donation for Foster One

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!