2026 Golf FORE One

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About this event
Join us for 18 holes of golf. Cart and dinner to follow included
Sponsor a hole. Includes sign recognition at hole and welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.
Sponsor a team. Includes team of 4 and sign recognition at a hole and welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.
Sponsor dinner! Includes team of 4 and sign recognition at a hole, on golf carts and at dinner tables. Your team is welcome to join us for dinner. Sponsor is welcome to host hole.
$
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