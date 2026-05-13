Hosted by

Better Wiser Stronger, Inc.

About this event

2026 Golf Fundraiser

5050 Byron Center Ave SW

Wyoming, MI 49519, USA

Individual Golfer Registration
$125

Enjoy 18 holes of golf while supporting a great cause! Your registration includes golf, a gift bag, lunch, and 1 raffle entry — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming

Twosome Team Registration
$250

Enjoy 18 holes of golf with a partner while supporting a great cause! Registration includes golf for 2, gift bags for each golfer, lunch, and 1 raffle entry per person — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming.

Foursome Team Registration
$480

Grab your team and enjoy 18 holes of golf while supporting a great cause! Registration includes golf for 4, gift bags for each golfer, lunch, and 1 raffle entry per person — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming.

Event Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship includes:

  • Foursome Golf Team
  • Recognition on social media
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Featured hole signage at the outing
Tee Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship includes:

  • Signage at a designated golf hole
  • Opportunity to set up a table at the hole to share information, giveaways, or engage with golfers throughout the event
Add a donation for Better Wiser Stronger, Inc.

$

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