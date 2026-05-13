2026 Golf Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy 18 holes of golf while supporting a great cause! Your registration includes golf, a gift bag, lunch, and 1 raffle entry — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming
Enjoy 18 holes of golf with a partner while supporting a great cause! Registration includes golf for 2, gift bags for each golfer, lunch, and 1 raffle entry per person — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming.
Grab your team and enjoy 18 holes of golf while supporting a great cause! Registration includes golf for 4, gift bags for each golfer, lunch, and 1 raffle entry per person — all while helping support Better Wiser Stronger (BWS) youth programming.
This sponsorship includes:
This sponsorship includes:
$
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