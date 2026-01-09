Center for Veterans Issues, Inc

5th Annual Golf Outing

12400 N Ville Du Parc Dr

Mequon, WI 53092, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• “Presented By” (Sponsor Name)
• 2 Foursomes
• A 30-60 Second Testimonial Video
• Premiere Banner on Patio
• Premier Placement of Exhibition Tent and Table
• Three Hole Signs
• Table Tents with Logo at Reception
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag

MASTERS
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• 2 Foursomes
• Large Banner on Patio
• Three Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag

RYDER CUP
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 1 Foursome
• Medium Banner on Patio
• Three Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag

DINNER SPONSOR
$2,500

• Logo Displayed Prominently at the Reception
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website

LUNCH SPONSOR
$2,000

• Sticker with Logo or Sponsor’s Name Placed on Boxed Lunches
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website

BEVERAGE SPONSOR
$1,250

• Logo Displayed at Beverage Stations & Beverage Carts
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website

HOLE IN ONE SPONSOR
$500

• One Hole Sign at a Hole in One Event
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website

HOLE SPONSOR
$250

• One Hole Sign
• Recognition on Socials and Website

FOURSOME
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket Each
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag

SINGLE PLAYER
$250

• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag

