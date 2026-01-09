5th Annual Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
• “Presented By” (Sponsor Name)
• 2 Foursomes
• A 30-60 Second Testimonial Video
• Premiere Banner on Patio
• Premier Placement of Exhibition Tent and Table
• Three Hole Signs
• Table Tents with Logo at Reception
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag
• 2 Foursomes
• Large Banner on Patio
• Three Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag
• 1 Foursome
• Medium Banner on Patio
• Three Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
PLAYERS RECEIVE
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag
• Logo Displayed Prominently at the Reception
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
• Sticker with Logo or Sponsor’s Name Placed on Boxed Lunches
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
• Logo Displayed at Beverage Stations & Beverage Carts
• Two Hole Signs
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
• One Hole Sign at a Hole in One Event
• Exhibition Tent and Table
• Recognition on Socials and Website
• One Hole Sign
• Recognition on Socials and Website
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket Each
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag
• 18 Holes of Golf and Cart
• Boxed Lunch, Dinner Reception, and One Drink Ticket
• Hole Games and Prizes
• Goodie Bag
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!