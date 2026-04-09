2026 Golf Outing

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About this event
4-Person Team Registration
2 Hole Sponsor Signs
Facebook Business Spotlight Recognition
4-Person Team Registration
4 Hole Sponsor Signs
4 entries into the booze Cooler Raffle
Facebook Business Spotlight Recognition
4-Person Team Registration
4 Hole Sponsor Signs
4 entries into the booze Cooler Raffle
4 Arms Length of 50/50 Tickets
Sponsorship of the Cannon Hole
Large Banner Displayed on the Dino Inflatable
Facebook Business Spotlight Recognition
$
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