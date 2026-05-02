12th Man Perrysburg

Hosted by

12th Man Perrysburg

About this event

2026 Golf Outing

1553 Muirfield Dr

Bowling Green, OH 43402, USA

Single Player
$125

Price includes:

- Greens Fee w/Cart

-Welcome Bag

- Skins Entry

-Prize Raffle Ticket

- Closest to the Pin Entry

- Longest Drive Entry

- 2 Complimentary Mulligans

Per Player (1 Front 9 & 1 Back 9)

- Lunch (Hot Dog, Chips & Drink)

- Dinner (BBQ Ribs & Chicken)

- Driving Range/Range Balls

Foursome
$500

Price includes:

- Greens Fee w/Cart for 4 players

-Welcome Bag

- Skins Entry

-Prize Raffle Ticket

- Closest to the Pin Entry

- Longest Drive Entry

- 2 Complimentary Mulligans

Per Player (1 Front 9 & 1 Back 9)

- Lunch (Hot Dog, Chips & Drink)

- Dinner (BBQ Ribs & Chicken)

- Driving Range/Range Balls

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Hole signs will be placed on tee boxes throughout the course

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