2026 Golf Outing

About this event
Price includes:
- Greens Fee w/Cart
-Welcome Bag
- Skins Entry
-Prize Raffle Ticket
- Closest to the Pin Entry
- Longest Drive Entry
- 2 Complimentary Mulligans
Per Player (1 Front 9 & 1 Back 9)
- Lunch (Hot Dog, Chips & Drink)
- Dinner (BBQ Ribs & Chicken)
- Driving Range/Range Balls
Price includes:
- Greens Fee w/Cart for 4 players
-Welcome Bag
- Skins Entry
-Prize Raffle Ticket
- Closest to the Pin Entry
- Longest Drive Entry
- 2 Complimentary Mulligans
Per Player (1 Front 9 & 1 Back 9)
- Lunch (Hot Dog, Chips & Drink)
- Dinner (BBQ Ribs & Chicken)
- Driving Range/Range Balls
Hole signs will be placed on tee boxes throughout the course
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!