2026 Gateways to Better Living Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor some of our food and beverage needs throughout the day on the course!
- Signage at the event
Please email [email protected] your logo by 5.22.26
Arrive by 1pm for Dinner beginning at 2p
- 1 Person Only
- (1) 4- Person Team
- (1) 4- Person Team
- Sign on hole
- Recognition on social media
Please email [email protected] your logo by 5.22.26
- (1) 4- Person Team
- Shared sign at entrance
- Sign on hole
- Recognition on social media
Please email [email protected] your logo by 5.22.26
- (2) 4- Person Teams
- Medium sign at entrance, sign on hole
- Recognition on social media
- Recognition on each golf cart
Please email [email protected] your logo by 5.22.26
- (3) 4- Person Teams
- Basket raffle card for each player in attendance
- Large Sign at Entrance
- Sing on hole
- Logo on designated merch
- Recognition on social media
- Recognition in grab bag and each golf cart
Please email [email protected] your logo by 5.22.26
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!