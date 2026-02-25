Pink Tie Affair

Hosted by

Pink Tie Affair

About this event

2026 Golf Outing

1000 Clubhouse Dr

Braddock, PA 15104, USA

Dinner Only (1 Person)
$35

Buffet Dinner

Single Golfer
$130

ONLY PURCHASE THIS IF YOU NEED TO COMPLETE YOUR FOURSOME WHEN PURCHASING A SPONSORSHIP THAT INCLUDES GREEN FEES.

If you are not purchasing a sponsorship, please purchase the GOLF FOURSOME for your team.

Golf Foursome
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf package includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch after 9 holes (hot dog and chips), buffet after golf, beer, pop, and water

Tee Sponsorship
$150

Tee Sign. Sign can display company logo or family/friend’s name (in honor of survivor or in loving memory)

Bronze Sponsorship
$300

Small Sign at Clubhouse & Green Fees for One (1) Player. Sign can display company logo or family/friend’s name (in honor of survivor or in loving memory)

Silver Sponsorship
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Tee Sign, Green Fees for Two (2) Players. Sign can display company logo or family/friend’s name (in honor of survivor or in loving memory)

Gold Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Tee Sign, Green Fees for Three (3) Players, Small Sign at Clubhouse, One (1) T-Shirt. Sign can display company logo or family/friend’s name (in honor of survivor or in loving memory)

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tee Sign, Green Fees for Four (4) Players, Large Sign at Clubhouse, Two (2) T-Shirts. Sign can display company logo or family/friend’s name (in honor of survivor or in loving memory)

Add a donation for Pink Tie Affair

$

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