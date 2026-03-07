On Mission Sports

Hosted by

On Mission Sports

About this event

2026 On Mission Sports Golf Outing

2679 Klein Rd

Bath, PA 18014, USA

Single Golfer
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for one person.

Foursome
$500

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for a group of four.

Pay It Forward Bundle
$570

Foursome package + 4 mulligans + Pay It Forward Hole.

Ultimate Pay It Forward Bundle
$590

Foursome package + 8 mulligans + Pay It Forward Hole.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 3 foursomes, 3 holes with signage, recognition at sign in table, breakfast & luncheon as well as mentions on OMS social media and website.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes 2 foursomes, 2 holes with signage, recognition at the luncheon & mentions on OMS social media and website.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,250

Includes 1 foursome, hole signage and recognition at the event's breakfast & mentions on OMS Social Media.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Includes signage at one hole and recognition at the event's breakfast.

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