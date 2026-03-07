2026 On Mission Sports Golf Outing

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for one person.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for a group of four.
Foursome package + 4 mulligans + Pay It Forward Hole.
Foursome package + 8 mulligans + Pay It Forward Hole.
Includes 3 foursomes, 3 holes with signage, recognition at sign in table, breakfast & luncheon as well as mentions on OMS social media and website.
Includes 2 foursomes, 2 holes with signage, recognition at the luncheon & mentions on OMS social media and website.
Includes 1 foursome, hole signage and recognition at the event's breakfast & mentions on OMS Social Media.
Includes signage at one hole and recognition at the event's breakfast.
$
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