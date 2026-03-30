2026 Golf Outing for Sponsors

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Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Bronze Sponsorship Includes: Name will be listed on back rules handed out to each team.
Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Silver Sponsorship Includes: Sign recognizing as "Silver" level on driving range and pavilion and 2 complimentary golfers. Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 with your team name and team members.
Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Gold Sponsorship Includes: Sign recognizing as "Gold" level on driving range and pavilion, & 4 complimentary golfers. Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 with your team name and team members.
Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Platinum Sponsorship Includes: Premium sign on driving range and pavilion, 4 complimentary golfers, and an option to set up your own tent, hand out breakfast, and speak at lunch. Also includes an option to include company branded item in the goodie bags - Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 to arrange.
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