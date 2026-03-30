Rotary Club of Hartsville TN

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Hartsville TN

About this event

2026 Golf Outing for Sponsors

1501 Saundersville Rd

Hendersonville, TN 37075, USA

Bronze Sponsorship
$40

Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Bronze Sponsorship Includes: Name will be listed on back rules handed out to each team.

Silver Sponsorship
$300

Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Silver Sponsorship Includes: Sign recognizing as "Silver" level on driving range and pavilion and 2 complimentary golfers. Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 with your team name and team members.

Gold Sponsorship
$600

Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Gold Sponsorship Includes: Sign recognizing as "Gold" level on driving range and pavilion, & 4 complimentary golfers. Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 with your team name and team members.

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,200

Hartsville Rotary Golf Outing - Platinum Sponsorship Includes: Premium sign on driving range and pavilion, 4 complimentary golfers, and an option to set up your own tent, hand out breakfast, and speak at lunch. Also includes an option to include company branded item in the goodie bags - Contact Mke Potts at 615-542-2957 to arrange.

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