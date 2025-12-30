Long Beach Island Historical Association

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Long Beach Island Historical Association

2026 Golf Outing - Sponsors

99 Golf View Dr

Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08087, USA

Golfer Gift Bag Sponsor
$2,000

As our exclusive Golfer Swag Bag Sponsor, you will receive:

Your logo on the Golfer Swag Bag

1 Complimentary foursome for the outing

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$1,200

As our exclusive Hole-In-One Sponsor, you will receive:

Your logo on the Hole-In-One Challenge Sign and an opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers

1 Complimentary twosome for the outing

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor
$750

As our exclusive Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor, you will receive:

Your Logo at the Driving Range and Putting Green

1 Complimentary player for the outing

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Longest Drive Sponsor - Men's
$500

As the exclusive sponsor for the Longest Drive - Men's, you will receive:

Your logo on the longest Drive hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Longest Drive Sponsor - Women's
$500

As the exclusive sponsor for the Longest Drive - Women's, you will receive:

Your logo on the longest Drive hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Closest to the Pin Sponsor - Men's
$500

As the exclusive sponsor for the Closest to the Pin - Men's, you will receive:

Your logo on the hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Closest to the Pin - Women's
$500

As the exclusive sponsor for the Closest to the Pin - Women's, you will receive:

Your logo on the hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Tee-Box Sponsors
$150

As a Tee-Box Sponsor, you will receive:

Your logo or name at the tee box

Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media

And more..

Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Beverage Cart
$1,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!