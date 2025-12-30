2026 Golf Outing - Sponsors

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As our exclusive Golfer Swag Bag Sponsor, you will receive:
Your logo on the Golfer Swag Bag
1 Complimentary foursome for the outing
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As our exclusive Hole-In-One Sponsor, you will receive:
Your logo on the Hole-In-One Challenge Sign and an opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers
1 Complimentary twosome for the outing
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As our exclusive Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor, you will receive:
Your Logo at the Driving Range and Putting Green
1 Complimentary player for the outing
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As the exclusive sponsor for the Longest Drive - Men's, you will receive:
Your logo on the longest Drive hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As the exclusive sponsor for the Longest Drive - Women's, you will receive:
Your logo on the longest Drive hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As the exclusive sponsor for the Closest to the Pin - Men's, you will receive:
Your logo on the hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As the exclusive sponsor for the Closest to the Pin - Women's, you will receive:
Your logo on the hole and the opportunity to be present at the hole to interact with the golfers.
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
As a Tee-Box Sponsor, you will receive:
Your logo or name at the tee box
Recognition on event signage, press releases, our website and social media
And more..
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!