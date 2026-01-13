2026 Sloane's Roses Golf Outing

Includes:

· One Foursome (morning or afternoon session)

· Custom Sloane’s Roses Gift for golfers

· Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course

· Social Media Recognition





Golf Details

Morning Session

· Registration begins at 7 am

· Shotgun Start - 8 am

Afternoon Session

· Registration begins at Noon

· Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM





Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner





If golfer names unknown at time of registration - put Organization name in form as placeholder. SR staff will follow up with you in advance of the event to confirm.





SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.