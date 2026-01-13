2026 Sloane's Roses Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Greens Fee for 1 golfer in the morning session
Purchase up to 4 golfers at a time
Registration begins at 7 am
Shotgun Start - 8 am
Includes on course beverages, lunch & dinner
SR staff will reach out to coordinate linking golfers to playing partners.
Includes Greens Fee for 1 golfer in afternoon session
Purchase up to 4 golfers at a time
Registration begins at Noon
Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM
Includes on course beverages, lunch & dinner
SR staff will reach out to coordinate linking golfers to playing partners.
Not into golf? That's OK - join us for post-golf dinner, drinks, silent auctions & raffles.
Includes:
· One Foursome (morning or afternoon session)
· Custom Sloane’s Roses Gift for golfers
· Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course
· Social Media Recognition
Golf Details
Morning Session
· Registration begins at 7 am
· Shotgun Start - 8 am
Afternoon Session
· Registration begins at Noon
· Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM
Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner
If golfer names unknown at time of registration - put Organization name in form as placeholder. SR staff will follow up with you in advance of the event to confirm.
SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.
Includes:
· One Foursome
· Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course
· Social Media Recognition
Golf Details
Morning Session
· Registration begins at 7 am
· Shotgun Start - 8 am
Afternoon Session
· Registration begins at Noon
· Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM
Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner
If golfer names unknown at time of registration - put Organization name in form as placeholder. SR staff will follow up with you in advance of the event to confirm.
SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.
Includes:
· Entry for 1 golfer in morning or afternoon session
· Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course
· Social Media Recognition
SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details and link individual golfers to playing partners.
Golf Details
Morning Session
· Registration begins at 7 am
· Shotgun Start - 8 am
Afternoon Session
· Registration begins at Noon
· Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM
Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner
Includes:
· Custom flag on the course
· Social Media Recognition
SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.
Includes:
· Sign displayed on a hole on the golf course
· Social Media Recognition
SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!