Sloane's Roses

Hosted by

Sloane's Roses

About this event

2026 Sloane's Roses Golf Outing

815 Thomas Rd

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, USA

Golf - Morning Session
$375

Includes Greens Fee for 1 golfer in the morning session

Purchase up to 4 golfers at a time

Registration begins at 7 am

Shotgun Start - 8 am

Includes on course beverages, lunch & dinner


SR staff will reach out to coordinate linking golfers to playing partners.


Golf - Afternoon Session
$375

Includes Greens Fee for 1 golfer in afternoon session

Purchase up to 4 golfers at a time

Registration begins at Noon

Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM

Includes on course beverages, lunch & dinner


SR staff will reach out to coordinate linking golfers to playing partners.

Dinner & Drinks
$150

Not into golf? That's OK - join us for post-golf dinner, drinks, silent auctions & raffles.



Rose Level Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

·         One Foursome (morning or afternoon session)

·         Custom Sloane’s Roses Gift for golfers

·         Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course

·         Social Media Recognition


Golf Details

Morning Session

·        Registration begins at 7 am

·        Shotgun Start - 8 am

Afternoon Session

·        Registration begins at Noon

·        Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM


Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner


If golfer names unknown at time of registration - put Organization name in form as placeholder. SR staff will follow up with you in advance of the event to confirm.


SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.

Vespa Level Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

·         One Foursome

·         Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course

·         Social Media Recognition


Golf Details

Morning Session

·        Registration begins at 7 am

·        Shotgun Start - 8 am

Afternoon Session

·        Registration begins at Noon

·        Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM


Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner


If golfer names unknown at time of registration - put Organization name in form as placeholder. SR staff will follow up with you in advance of the event to confirm.


SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.

Smile Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

·         Entry for 1 golfer in morning or afternoon session

·         Custom flag and sign to be displayed on the course

·         Social Media Recognition


SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details and link individual golfers to playing partners.


Golf Details

Morning Session

·        Registration begins at 7 am

·        Shotgun Start - 8 am

Afternoon Session

·        Registration begins at Noon

·        Shotgun Start - 1:30 PM


Both include on course beverages, lunch & dinner

Flag Sponsor
$500

Includes:

·         Custom flag on the course

·         Social Media Recognition


SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Includes:

·         Sign displayed on a hole on the golf course

·         Social Media Recognition


SR staff will reach out to you to confirm sponsorship details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!