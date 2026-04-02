2026 Golf Scramble

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About this event
$300 Registration fee per team. ($75 per person)
Want to promote your business? Become a hole sponsor today. Your logo will be presented on the green of a hole during the outing!
Want you business logo presented on the beverage cart for the duration of the scramble? Become the beverage cart sponsor today! Only 1 spot available!
Want you business logo presented on the day of the event? Even better, you get you team entry included as well! Only 1 spot available!
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