Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Georgia

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Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Georgia

About this event

2026 Golf Scramble

4700 Maple Ridge Trail

Columbus, GA 31909, USA

Medal of Honor Sponsor-Platinum Sponsorship
$3,500

Logo on all marketing and advertising

Name and recognition posted at VFW Post 10558 2026-2027

Hole sponsor signage-1 Tee and 1 Green

Corporate mentions at all Post events

Tournament gift package

Sponsor logo displayed at Tournament

Entry of one foursome golf Team

Please include your team's name and names of players

Silver Star Sponsor-Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

Name and recognition posted at VFW post 10558 2026-2027

Hole sponsor signage-1Tee and 1 Green

Corporate mentions at all Post events

Tournament gift package

Entry of one foursome golf team

Please include Team name and Players names


Bronze Star Sponsor-Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Hole Sponsor signage-1 Tee

Tournament gift package

Entry of one foursome golf Team

Please include Team name and Players names

Green Beret Sponsor
$300

This Sponsor level does NOT include a team


Tee or Green signage

Semper FI Sponsor
$200

This sponsor level does NOT include a team.


Fairway Signage

Dog Tags Sponsor
$100

This does NOT include a team


Driving range signage


Non Sponsor-Player Teams
$500

Please use this if you only want to play in the scramble

Add a donation for Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Georgia

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