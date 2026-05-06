2026 Golf Scramble

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About this event
Logo on all marketing and advertising
Name and recognition posted at VFW Post 10558 2026-2027
Hole sponsor signage-1 Tee and 1 Green
Corporate mentions at all Post events
Tournament gift package
Sponsor logo displayed at Tournament
Entry of one foursome golf Team
Please include your team's name and names of players
Name and recognition posted at VFW post 10558 2026-2027
Hole sponsor signage-1Tee and 1 Green
Corporate mentions at all Post events
Tournament gift package
Entry of one foursome golf team
Please include Team name and Players names
Hole Sponsor signage-1 Tee
Tournament gift package
Entry of one foursome golf Team
Please include Team name and Players names
This Sponsor level does NOT include a team
Tee or Green signage
This sponsor level does NOT include a team.
Fairway Signage
This does NOT include a team
Driving range signage
Please use this if you only want to play in the scramble
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