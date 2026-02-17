Peacock Legacy Of Hope

Peacock Legacy Of Hope

About this event

2026 Golf Sponsors

Bryan

TX 77802, USA

Hole or Tee Box
Hole or Tee Box
$300

Signage at Hole or Tee Box (4 max)

GOLD Sponsor
GOLD Sponsor
$7,500

Entry for 2 teams & prominent recognition on social media, signage and luncheon, Brand item in swag bag

SILVER Sponsor
SILVER Sponsor
$5,000

Entry for 1 team & signage and promotion on social media and at event

BRONZE Sponsor
BRONZE Sponsor
$2,500

Entry for 1 team & signage and promotion at event

LUNCH Sponsor
LUNCH Sponsor
$3,000

Signage and promotion social media and at event plus promotional material handout

SWAG BAG Sponsor
SWAG BAG Sponsor
$3,000

Signage and promotion social media and at event.

We will put your Logo on event Swag Bag

