16th Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
**ATTENTION** The Golf tournament is officially sold out! If your team has been confirmed by our Golf Committee, you may proceed with your payment. **
Register your team of 4 for a fantastic day on the course, including a tasty breakfast, a golf cart, a delicious lunch, and a swag bag for each golfer.
Showcase your business as a Hole Sponsor! Your logo or business name will be displayed on a sign along the golf course, offering great visibility to all golfers and promoting your company!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!