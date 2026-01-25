Ardmore Habitat For Humanity

Hosted by

Ardmore Habitat For Humanity

About this event

2026 Jimmy Wright Memorial AHFH Golf Scramble

519 Country Club Rd

Ardmore, OK 73401, USA

4 Person Team
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

includes lunch, green fees, cart, range

balls, hat, & swag bag,( Team of 4)

Diamond Sponsor with Two Teams
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on Banner and on golf carts, team mulligans, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swag bag, 2 teams, & social media presence.


The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)


Platinum Sponsor with Two Teams
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on Banner, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swg bag, 2 teams, & social media presence.


The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)

Gold Sponsor with One Team
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo on Banner, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swag bag, 1 team & social media presence.


The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)

Silver Sponsor without team
$750

Logo on Banner, social media presence, & prize sponsorship.


The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)

Bronze Sponsor without team
$250

Name on Banner



The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)

Cap Sponsor without team
$2,500

Logo on cap

Logo on a Towel without team
$1,000

Logo on the golf towel

Golf ball logo sponsors without team
$1,000

Logo is on the golf balls

19th hole target sponsor without team
$500

Logo and name on a banner at the "19th hole" and a prize for the winner of the event.

Add a donation for Ardmore Habitat For Humanity

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