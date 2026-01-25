2026 Jimmy Wright Memorial AHFH Golf Scramble

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About this event
includes lunch, green fees, cart, range
balls, hat, & swag bag,( Team of 4)
Logo on Banner and on golf carts, team mulligans, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swag bag, 2 teams, & social media presence.
The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)
Logo on Banner, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swg bag, 2 teams, & social media presence.
The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)
Logo on Banner, includes lunch, green fees, cart, range balls, hat, swag bag, 1 team & social media presence.
The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)
Logo on Banner, social media presence, & prize sponsorship.
The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)
Name on Banner
The sponsor may send their company logo items for the swag bag. (128)
Logo on cap
Logo on the golf towel
Logo is on the golf balls
Logo and name on a banner at the "19th hole" and a prize for the winner of the event.
$
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