Around The Corner Ministries

Hosted by

Around The Corner Ministries

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament

100 Clubhouse Dr

Flat Rock, NC 28731, USA

Single Player Entry
$150

Entry into all events, 18 holes of golf, cart, one red tee, one entry to the grand prize raffle, and lunch!

Single Player Entry PLUS Mulligan/Preferred Drive Pkg
$170

Choose this option to also get two mulligans, two preferred drives, a grace putt, and five extra raffle tickets!

Team Entry (4 Players)
$600

Single Player Entry for Four (4) Players

Team & Hole Sponsor Package
$800

Single Player Entry for Four (4) Players plus one hole sponsor sign.

Team & Hole Sponsor PLUS Mulligan/Preferred Drive Pkg
$800

Team Entry (4 Players) plus one hole sponsor sign, plus Mulligan/Preferred Drive package for all four players!

Hole Sponsor
$250

One hole sponsor sign for your business, ministry, favorite Bible verse, or "in memory" or "in honor" of recognition.

Putting Green Sponsor
$500

Signage at Putting Green

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$750

Signage at four (4) hole-in-one holes.

Clubhouse/Hospitality Tent Sponsor
$1,000

Entry for one team (4 players) plus signage at tent, plus signage at one hole.

Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Entry for one team (4 players) plus signage on all carts, plus signage at two holes.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Title recognition on all marketing materials, plus entry for two teams (8 players) plus banner display, plus signage at one hole.

Add a donation for Around The Corner Ministries

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!