2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
Entry into all events, 18 holes of golf, cart, one red tee, one entry to the grand prize raffle, and lunch!
Choose this option to also get two mulligans, two preferred drives, a grace putt, and five extra raffle tickets!
Single Player Entry for Four (4) Players
Single Player Entry for Four (4) Players plus one hole sponsor sign.
Team Entry (4 Players) plus one hole sponsor sign, plus Mulligan/Preferred Drive package for all four players!
One hole sponsor sign for your business, ministry, favorite Bible verse, or "in memory" or "in honor" of recognition.
Signage at Putting Green
Signage at four (4) hole-in-one holes.
Entry for one team (4 players) plus signage at tent, plus signage at one hole.
Entry for one team (4 players) plus signage on all carts, plus signage at two holes.
Title recognition on all marketing materials, plus entry for two teams (8 players) plus banner display, plus signage at one hole.
$
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