Community Caregivers Inc

Hosted by

Community Caregivers Inc

About this event

2026 Community Caregivers Golf Tournament

300 Wormer Rd

Voorheesville, NY 12186, USA

Golf Registration
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials

-Leading sponsor for this year and promo 2027

-Logo/banner prominently displayed at event

-Tee box sign

-Golf and food for 2 foursomes

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials

-Sponsor for this year and promo for 2027

-Tee box sign

-Golf and food for 2 foursomes

Silver Sponsor
$1,250

-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials

-Tee box sign

-Golf and food for 1 foursome

Par Sponsor
$1,000

Choice of sponsoring Breakfast, Luncheon or Beverage coupons (please indicate choice)

-Name/logo on printed materials and displayed at event

-Tee box sign

Choice of Closest to the Pin and more options
$500

-Longest Drive

-Winning Foursome


Please indicate choice for signage and printed materials

-Signage at event and on printed materials

Tee Box Sponsor
$250

includes sign

one foursome
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Please add names and emails along with handicap for all 4 players.

Add a donation for Community Caregivers Inc

$

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