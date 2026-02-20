2026 Community Caregivers Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials
-Leading sponsor for this year and promo 2027
-Logo/banner prominently displayed at event
-Tee box sign
-Golf and food for 2 foursomes
-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials
-Sponsor for this year and promo for 2027
-Tee box sign
-Golf and food for 2 foursomes
-Name/logo on publicity and printed materials
-Tee box sign
-Golf and food for 1 foursome
Choice of sponsoring Breakfast, Luncheon or Beverage coupons (please indicate choice)
-Name/logo on printed materials and displayed at event
-Tee box sign
-Longest Drive
-Winning Foursome
Please indicate choice for signage and printed materials
-Signage at event and on printed materials
includes sign
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please add names and emails along with handicap for all 4 players.
$
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