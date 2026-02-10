2026 Golf Tournament and Banquet/Auction

Company name and logo on golf towels

Hole sign 24"x18"

(1) table (8 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition

1 bottle liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)

(2) teams (4 golfers) for tournament

Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament

VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar