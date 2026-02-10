Southwest Louisiana Veterans Association

Hosted by

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Association

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament and Banquet/Auction

777 Ave L'Auberge

Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA

Individual Seats
$50

Auction and Banquet Only. Entrance @ 6pm

Iwo Jima Table
$500

Seating for 4 people with table recognition. Banquet and Auction

D DAY TABLE
$1,000

(1) table (8 seats) with table recognition

VIP admittance @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar

Logo on banner posted at golf tournament and auction

BATTLE OF MIDWAY TABLE
$1,500

Sponsors name mentioned by auctioneer

(1) Table (8 seats) with table recognition

Logo on website

1 bottle of alcohol for table

VIP admittance @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar

Logo on banner posted at golf tournament and auction

HOLE SPONSOR
$100

Hole sign 24"X18" sign with companies logo

To be a food sponsor you must be a hole sponsor.

SILVER PATROIT
$500

Hole Sign 24"X18"

(1) team (2 golfers)

Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament

GOLD PATROIT
$2,500

Hole sign 24"x18"

(1) table (8 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition

1 bottle liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)

(2) teams (4 golfers) for tournament

Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament

VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar

TOWEL SPONSOR
$3,000

Company name and logo on golf towels

Hole sign 24"x18"

(1) table (8 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition

1 bottle liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)

(2) teams (4 golfers) for tournament

Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament

VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar

Platinum Package
$5,000

Companies name headlining tournament

(2) Tables (16 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition

(2) bottles of liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)

Business name will appear on all advertising for event

Must be paid in full no later than 4/15/2026

(4) teams (8 golfers) for tournament

VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar

Two player team
$225

Non sponsored

Add a donation for Southwest Louisiana Veterans Association

$

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