2026 Golf Tournament and Banquet/Auction

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About this event
Auction and Banquet Only. Entrance @ 6pm
Seating for 4 people with table recognition. Banquet and Auction
(1) table (8 seats) with table recognition
VIP admittance @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar
Logo on banner posted at golf tournament and auction
Sponsors name mentioned by auctioneer
(1) Table (8 seats) with table recognition
Logo on website
1 bottle of alcohol for table
VIP admittance @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar
Logo on banner posted at golf tournament and auction
Hole sign 24"X18" sign with companies logo
To be a food sponsor you must be a hole sponsor.
Hole Sign 24"X18"
(1) team (2 golfers)
Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament
Hole sign 24"x18"
(1) table (8 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition
1 bottle liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)
(2) teams (4 golfers) for tournament
Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament
VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar
Company name and logo on golf towels
Hole sign 24"x18"
(1) table (8 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition
1 bottle liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)
(2) teams (4 golfers) for tournament
Logo on sponsor banner posted at auction and tournament
VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar
Companies name headlining tournament
(2) Tables (16 seats) at the auction Sat. May 16, 2026 with table recognition
(2) bottles of liquor for table (MUST be picked up after event)
Business name will appear on all advertising for event
Must be paid in full no later than 4/15/2026
(4) teams (8 golfers) for tournament
VIP admittance at auction @ 5pm for cocktail hour with open bar
Non sponsored
$
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