Legacy Buyers Group

Hosted by

Legacy Buyers Group

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament

24503 Falcon Point Dr

Katy, TX 77494, USA

Foursome
$600

Golf for 4 and lunch provided.

Individual Golfer
$150

Golf for one (could be added to a 4-some or other individuals to form a 4-some)

Lunch Only
$50

If golf is not your thing and you still want to come out and support, this ticket will allow you access for lunch, silent auction and raffles.

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, premium table at lunch, two - foursome golf teams and social media post.

Blue Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, reserved table at lunch, one - foursome golf team and social media post.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, reserved table at lunch and social media post.

Premium Hole Sponsor
$225

Premium Hole Sponsorship is available with added benefits of premium location with restrooms.

General Hole Sponsor
$150

Exclusive sponsorship of hole. Sponsor is allowed to setup tent and display to market themselves to members

Food Sponsor
$2,500

Lunch will be provided at the end of the tournament (approximately 12:30pm)

Beverage Sponsor
$2,000
Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Exclusive signage at the driving range and turn.

The Nest at the Turn
$2,500

Great opportunity to set up and display your company at the turn. If sponsored, all beef hot dogs and a bag of chips will be provided to each golfer.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500

Sponsor will receive recognition with their logo on each golf cart name plate.

Scorecard Sponsor
$250

Sponsor will have logo displayed on both printed score card as well on digital score card

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor will have logo printed on a sleeve of golf balls to be given to each player

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