2026 Golf Tournament

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About this event
Golf for 4 and lunch provided.
Golf for one (could be added to a 4-some or other individuals to form a 4-some)
If golf is not your thing and you still want to come out and support, this ticket will allow you access for lunch, silent auction and raffles.
Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, premium table at lunch, two - foursome golf teams and social media post.
Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, reserved table at lunch, one - foursome golf team and social media post.
Sponsor of event will receive Banner recognition, reserved table at lunch and social media post.
Premium Hole Sponsorship is available with added benefits of premium location with restrooms.
Exclusive sponsorship of hole. Sponsor is allowed to setup tent and display to market themselves to members
Lunch will be provided at the end of the tournament (approximately 12:30pm)
Exclusive signage at the driving range and turn.
Great opportunity to set up and display your company at the turn. If sponsored, all beef hot dogs and a bag of chips will be provided to each golfer.
Sponsor will receive recognition with their logo on each golf cart name plate.
Sponsor will have logo displayed on both printed score card as well on digital score card
Sponsor will have logo printed on a sleeve of golf balls to be given to each player
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