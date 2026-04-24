2026 Golf Tournament

About this event
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 2 Golf Foursomes.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Name/Logo featured on all marketing materials
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 1 Golf Foursome.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Name and Logo featured in view during dinner and program material.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 1 Golf Foursome.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Name and Logo featured in view during dinner and program material.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 2 player tickets.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Name and Logo featured in view during lunch and program material.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 2 Dinner Invites.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Name and Logo featured on merchandise and marketing material.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 4 dinner tickets.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Company name and logo displayed during cocktail and dinner hours and featured in the official event program.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 2 dinner tickets.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Company name and logo displayed on Beverage Cart and during program.
PACKAGE DETAILS
Includes 2 Dinner Tickets.
SPONSOR DETAILS
Company name and logo displayed at the Hole-in-One hole and featured in the official event program.
Sponsored logo displayed at hole.
Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.
Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.
Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.
$
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