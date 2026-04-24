Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre

Hosted by

Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament

28846 N

N Thorngate Dr, Mundelein, IL 60060, USA

Golf Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 2 Golf Foursomes.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Name/Logo featured on all marketing materials

Dinner Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 1 Golf Foursome.

SPONSOR DETAILS

Name and Logo featured in view during dinner and program material. 

Golden Heart Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 1 Golf Foursome.

SPONSOR DETAILS

Name and Logo featured in view during dinner and program material. 

Lunch Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 2 player tickets.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Name and Logo featured in view during lunch and program material. 

Gift Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 2 Dinner Invites.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Name and Logo featured on merchandise and marketing material.

Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 4 dinner tickets.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Company name and logo displayed during cocktail and dinner hours and featured in the official event program. 

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 2 dinner tickets.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Company name and logo displayed on Beverage Cart and during program.

Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

PACKAGE DETAILS

Includes 2 Dinner Tickets.


SPONSOR DETAILS

Company name and logo displayed at the Hole-in-One hole and featured in the official event program.

Returning Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsored logo displayed at hole.

Hole Sponsor
$500
Foursome
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.

Twosome
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.

Single Golfer
$350

Includes Lunch, Dinner, and Beverages.

Eagle Donor
$500
Birdie Donor
$300
Par Donor
$100
Add a donation for Greek American Rehabilitation and Care Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!