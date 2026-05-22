Kim Alverson Foundation

Hosted by

Kim Alverson Foundation

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament

3939 Old Hickory Blvd

Old Hickory, TN 37138

Team of 4
$500

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Par Sponsor
$1,500

1 Golf Team (4 players)

1 Hole Sponsorship Sign

Birdie Sponsor
$3,000

1 Golf Team (4 players)

Signage on Beverage Cart

1 Hole Sponsorship Sign

Social media mention

Eagle Sponsor
$4,500

2 Golf Teams (total of 8 players)

1 Hole Sponsorship Sign

Company sign at registration

Social media mention

Verbal mention at lunch

Hole Sponsor
$1,000

1 Hole Sponsorship Sign

No Team

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