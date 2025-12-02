MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

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MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

About this event

2026 MONTEREY FOOTBALL GOLF TOURNAMENT FUNDRAISER

1250 Garden Rd

Monterey, CA 93940, USA

INDIVIDUAL
$195

*MUST be part of a foursome

Includes golf for one (as part of a foursome) with cart and lunch. (18+)

FOURSOME
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for four with carts and lunch for four. (18+)

CORPORATE SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for four with carts, four drink credits, lunch for four, hole sponsor sign, as well as prominent name and logo on all marketing materials including emails, posters, & social media posts.

HOLE SPONSOR
$100

One hole sponsor sign placed on the greens. Your name/logo is included in signage and the thank you card we send out after the event.

LUNCH ONLY
$50

Not a golfer but want to join us for lunch when the golfers return? This is the option for you! (18+)

Add a donation for MHS GREEN MACHINE FOOTBALL BOOSTERS

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