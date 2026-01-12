2026 Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
18 holes for four players, plus a delicious lunch
Sign at 1 Hole
(1) Raffle Ticket
Recognition on our Social Media
Branding at lunch
(1) Raffle Ticket
Recognition on our Social Media
(1) Foursome
(4) Lunch
Sign for your organization on each golf cart
(5) Raffle Tickets
Recognition on our Social Media
(1) Foursome
(4) Lunch
(4) Individual Mulligans
(5) Raffle Tickets
(1) Hole Signs
Shared sign at the Clubhouse
Recognition on our Social Media
(1) Foursome
(4) Lunch
(4) Mulligans Packages
(10) Raffle Tickets
(1) Hole Signs
Shared sign at the Clubhouse
Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)
Recognition on our Social Media
(1) Foursome
(4) Lunch
(4) Mulligans Packages
(15) Raffle Tickets
(2) Hole Signs
Shared sign at the Clubhouse
Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)
Recognition on our Social Media
(2) Foursome
(8) Lunch
(8) Deluxe Mulligans Packages
(20) Raffle Tickets
(2) Hole Signs
Exclusive sign at the Clubhouse
Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)
Recognition on our Social Media
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!