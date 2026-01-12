Uwharrie Womens Center

Uwharrie Womens Center

2026 Golf Tournament

214 Tradition Dr

Mt Gilead, NC 27306, USA

Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 holes for four players, plus a delicious lunch

Hole Sponsor
$250

Sign at 1 Hole

(1) Raffle Ticket

Recognition on our Social Media

Lunch Sponsor
$500

Branding at lunch

(1) Raffle Ticket

Recognition on our Social Media

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

(1) Foursome

(4) Lunch

Sign for your organization on each golf cart

(5) Raffle Tickets

Recognition on our Social Media

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

(1) Foursome

(4) Lunch

(4) Individual Mulligans

(5) Raffle Tickets

(1) Hole Signs

Shared sign at the Clubhouse

Recognition on our Social Media

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

(1) Foursome

(4) Lunch

(4) Mulligans Packages

(10) Raffle Tickets

(1) Hole Signs

Shared sign at the Clubhouse

Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)

Recognition on our Social Media

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

(1) Foursome

(4) Lunch

(4) Mulligans Packages

(15) Raffle Tickets

(2) Hole Signs

Shared sign at the Clubhouse

Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)

Recognition on our Social Media

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

(2) Foursome

(8) Lunch

(8) Deluxe Mulligans Packages

(20) Raffle Tickets

(2) Hole Signs

Exclusive sign at the Clubhouse

Distribution of company swag (You provide; 110)

Recognition on our Social Media

