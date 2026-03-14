RAMS ATHLETICS INC

Hosted by

RAMS ATHLETICS INC

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament Barracuda Athletics Sunday June 7th

2034 Pier Dr

Ruskin, FL 33570, USA

Title Sponsor
$3,000

presenting sponsor recognition, presenting sponsor display clubhouse, carline and gym banner for 1 year, logo on all tournament scorecards, 4 barracuda polos, premium hole setup, includes foursome, annual pass to all varsity barracuda varsity events

Platinum Level Sponsor
$1,500

sponsor recognition before and after tournament, carline and gym banner display for 1 year, premium hole set up option, includes foursome, and annual pass to all home barracuda varsity events.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,000

all sponsorships include social media recognition, logo on sponsorship banner display at tournament and hole setup.

Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

Premium Hole set up option and Hole Sign. Carline Banner display for 1 year.

Lunch Sponsor
$750

Provide lunch for all participants

Longest Drive Contest
$750

Promotional set up on specific hole longest drive wins and gift determined by the sponsor and athletic director

Closest to the Pin Contest
$750

Promotional set up on a specific hole closest to the hole wins a gift determined by the sponsor and athletic director

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Beverage Cart Sponsor

Player gift bag sponsor
$500

Bags and gifts for all tournament participants

Golf Ball Sponsor
$500

Provide golf balls to put in all gift bags, sponsor logo and details will be included.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Assigned specific hole for promotional setup , bring your own table and set up.

Foursome Team + lunch
$500

4 Golfers Plus Lunch

Single Golfer w/ lunch
$125

Single Golfer w/ lunch

Add a donation for RAMS ATHLETICS INC

$

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