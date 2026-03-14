2026 Golf Tournament Barracuda Athletics Sunday June 7th

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About this event
presenting sponsor recognition, presenting sponsor display clubhouse, carline and gym banner for 1 year, logo on all tournament scorecards, 4 barracuda polos, premium hole setup, includes foursome, annual pass to all varsity barracuda varsity events
sponsor recognition before and after tournament, carline and gym banner display for 1 year, premium hole set up option, includes foursome, and annual pass to all home barracuda varsity events.
all sponsorships include social media recognition, logo on sponsorship banner display at tournament and hole setup.
Premium Hole set up option and Hole Sign. Carline Banner display for 1 year.
Provide lunch for all participants
Promotional set up on specific hole longest drive wins and gift determined by the sponsor and athletic director
Promotional set up on a specific hole closest to the hole wins a gift determined by the sponsor and athletic director
Beverage Cart Sponsor
Bags and gifts for all tournament participants
Provide golf balls to put in all gift bags, sponsor logo and details will be included.
Assigned specific hole for promotional setup , bring your own table and set up.
4 Golfers Plus Lunch
Single Golfer w/ lunch
$
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