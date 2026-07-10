2026 Golf Tournament Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
** Awards will be presented to the winning time and the winners of the closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions
** Awards will be presented to the winning time and the winners of the closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions
Allows a golfer one "do-over" shot.
Raffle prices to be announced at a later date, but you can get your tickets now!
$20 for 5 raffle tickets!
Raffle prizes to be announced at a later date, but you can get your tickets now!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!