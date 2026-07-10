A golf ball rests on a green near a red flag, with rolling hills and clouds in the background.
Mountain Post Santas Workshop

Hosted by

Mountain Post Santas Workshop

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament Fundraiser

1050 Titus Blvd

Fort Carson, CO 80913, USA

Individual Golfer Registration
$150
  • Round of golf
  • Golf cart
  • Lunch
  • Swag Bag
  • Range Access
  • Set of Golf Balls

** Awards will be presented to the winning time and the winners of the closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions

Community Partner / Sponsor Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 Golfer Registrations
  • Golf carts
  • Lunch
  • Sponsor signage
  • Recognition on event materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Opportunity to include branded items in Swag Bags

** Awards will be presented to the winning time and the winners of the closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions

Mulligan
$5

Allows a golfer one "do-over" shot.

Individual Raffle Tickets
$5

Raffle prices to be announced at a later date, but you can get your tickets now!

Bundle of 5 Raffle Tickets
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

$20 for 5 raffle tickets!

Raffle prizes to be announced at a later date, but you can get your tickets now!

Add a donation for Mountain Post Santas Workshop

$

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