2026 Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Cape Fear National golf course is the centerpiece of the Brunswick Forest community. It is an award-winning championship course with 18 holes of premium private access golf.
This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart
Value $380
Minimum Bid $200
Valid Through December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Come experience Cypress Landing Golf Course, in Chocowinity, North Carolina, a par-72 golf course, designed by Bill Love with Ault, Clark & Associates. Over the years, we’ve maintained a 4 Star Rating from Golf Digest and garnered recognition from the USGA and the Carolina Golf Association.
Value $150
Minimum Bid $100
Starting bid
Four Rounds of Golf W/Cart
Valid Anytime - No Expiration
Value $208
Minimum Bid $150
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including practice range, green fees, and cart.
Value: $300
Minimum Bid: $200
Expiration: June 17, 2027
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including practice range, green fees, and cart.
Value: $300
Minimum Bid: $200
Expiration: June 17, 2027
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including green fees and cart.
Value: $180
Minimum Bid: $125
Expiration: March 26, 2027
Starting bid
Players of Lockwood Folly Country Club leave with an incredible memory of tree-lined fairways with massive oaks, stately pines, quiet ponds, and abundant wildlife.
This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart
Value $180 Minimum Bid $125
Bid Increments $10
Expires: June 17, 2017
Not Valid on holiday Weekends
Starting bid
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including green fees and cart.
Value: $180
Minimum Bid: $125
Expiration: June 30, 2027
Starting bid
On the banks of the Cape Fear River, you’ll find one of the most picturesque golf courses in the South. It is the home of Campbell University’s golf course — the Keith Hills Golf Club. Keith Hills has earned some prestigious distinctions, described by prestigious industry publication Golf Digest as a “Four Star Award” and “one of the top 100 values in the country.
Entitled to a round of golf for a foursome.
(Cart fees not included)
Value: $160
Minimum Bid: $125
Starting bid
Good for one round of golf for a foursome.
Valid Monday through Sunday
Not Valid March 15 – May 10 + October
Value $188
Minimum Bid $125
Expiration December 31. 2026
Starting bid
Crown Park Golf Club is a par-72 daily fee course located in Longs, SC. Designed by Robert Byers, the 18-hole course opened in 2001.
This Complimentary certificate for 18 Holes of golf for four with cart may not be used: March, April, or October
Expires: June 30, 2027
Value: $200
Minimum Bid: $150
Starting bid
The 18-hole "Meadowlands" course at the Meadowlands Golf Club facility in Calabash, North Carolina, features 7054 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. The course rating is 71.8 and has a slope rating of 136.
Good for a round of golf for a foursome.
Value: $180
Minimum Bid: $125
Starting bid
The Links at Brick Landing, tucked along the Carolina coast in Ocean Isle Beach, is recognized for its consistent course conditions and distinctive coastal setting. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway.
This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart
Value $180
Minimum Bid $125
Expires: June 17, 2017
Starting bid
The Wilmington Municipal Golf Course was
designed by Donald Ross in 1926 to provide the public with a quality, championship 18-hole golf course.
Value $188
Minimum Bid $125
Expiration 6/17/2027
Starting bid
Retail Value $296.25
Minimum Bid $100
Starting bid
Retail Value $371.25
Minimum Bid $125
Starting bid
Engineered to be sturdy and durable, with player-appreciated details like a cooler pocket and an easy-access magnetic valuables pouch.
Value $250
Minimum Bid $125
Starting bid
Perfect your skills from the office and home with the Callaway 8' Putting Mat. Designed with higher-quality materials, it simulates a real putting green. Includes premium backing to minimize folds and creases for a smoother roll. With its ramp incline designed to dial in optimal speed, you're sure to get the most out of your practices without ever leaving home.
Value: $59.95
Starting bid
Franklin Sports Youth Toy Golf Set - 8pc
Value: $49
Starting bid
Italian design meets exceptional espresso with the De'Longhi Classic, EM450M. Bringing you simplicity and quality for all your café favorites at home, from lattes and cappuccinos to iced caramel macchiatos, espresso martinis, and more.
Value $229
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