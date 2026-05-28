100 Black Men of Coastal NC

Hosted by

100 Black Men of Coastal NC

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Cape Fear National - Golf Foursome item
Cape Fear National - Golf Foursome
$200

Starting bid

Cape Fear National golf course is the centerpiece of the Brunswick Forest community. It is an award-winning championship course with 18 holes of premium private access golf.

This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart        

Value $380 
Minimum Bid $200
Valid Through December 31, 2026 

Cypress Landing Golf Course item
Cypress Landing Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

Come experience Cypress Landing Golf Course, in Chocowinity, North Carolina, a par-72 golf course, designed by Bill Love with Ault, Clark & Associates. Over the years, we’ve maintained a 4 Star Rating from Golf Digest and garnered recognition from the USGA and the Carolina Golf Association.

Value $150
Minimum Bid  $100

Bear Trail Golf item
Bear Trail Golf
$150

Starting bid

Four Rounds of Golf W/Cart

Valid Anytime - No Expiration

Value $208 
Minimum Bid $150 

River Landing Golf Course - Package 1 item
River Landing Golf Course - Package 1
$200

Starting bid

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including practice range, green fees, and cart. 


Value: $300

Minimum Bid: $200

Expiration: June 17, 2027


River Landing Golf Course - Package 2 item
River Landing Golf Course - Package 2
$200

Starting bid

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including practice range, green fees, and cart. 


Value: $300

Minimum Bid: $200

Expiration: June 17, 2027


Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Clus item
Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Clus
$125

Starting bid

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including green fees and cart. 


Value: $180

Minimum Bid: $125

Expiration: March 26, 2027



 


Lockwood Folly Golf & Country Club item
Lockwood Folly Golf & Country Club
$125

Starting bid

Players of Lockwood Folly Country Club leave with an incredible memory of tree-lined fairways with massive oaks, stately pines, quiet ponds, and abundant wildlife.

 

 

This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart      
      

   
 Value $180  Minimum Bid $125

Bid Increments $10

Expires: June 17, 2017

Not Valid on holiday Weekends

Vineyard Golf at White Lake item
Vineyard Golf at White Lake
$125

Starting bid

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to one round of golf for 4, including green fees and cart. 


Value: $180

Minimum Bid: $125

Expiration: June 30, 2027



Keith Hills Golf Club item
Keith Hills Golf Club
$125

Starting bid

On the banks of the Cape Fear River, you’ll find one of the most picturesque golf courses in the South. It is the home of Campbell University’s golf course — the Keith Hills Golf Club. Keith Hills has earned some prestigious distinctions, described by prestigious industry publication Golf Digest as a “Four Star Award” and “one of the top 100 values in the country.

 

Entitled to a round of golf for a foursome.
(Cart fees not included)


Value: $160

Minimum Bid: $125

Eagle Nest Golf Course item
Eagle Nest Golf Course
$125

Starting bid

Good for one round of golf for a foursome.

Valid Monday through Sunday
Not Valid March 15 – May 10 + October

Value $188
Minimum Bid  $125

Expiration December 31. 2026

Crown Park Golf Course (Longs, SC) item
Crown Park Golf Course (Longs, SC)
$150

Starting bid

Crown Park Golf Club is a par-72 daily fee course located in Longs, SC. Designed by Robert Byers, the 18-hole course opened in 2001.

This Complimentary certificate for 18 Holes of golf  for four with cart may not be used: March, April, or October

Expires: June 30, 2027

Value: $200
Minimum Bid: $150

Meadowlands Golf Course item
Meadowlands Golf Course
$125

Starting bid

The 18-hole "Meadowlands" course at the Meadowlands Golf Club facility in Calabash, North Carolina, features 7054 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. The course rating is 71.8  and has a slope rating of 136.

Good for a round of golf for a foursome.

Value: $180
Minimum Bid: $125

The Links at Brick Landing item
The Links at Brick Landing
$125

Starting bid

The Links at Brick Landing, tucked along the Carolina coast in Ocean Isle Beach, is recognized for its consistent course conditions and distinctive coastal setting. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway.

 

This Certificate is for a round of golf for Four w/Cart        

Value $180 
Minimum Bid $125


Expires: June 17, 2017


Wilmington Municipal Golf Course item
Wilmington Municipal Golf Course
$125

Starting bid

The Wilmington Municipal Golf Course was

designed by Donald Ross in 1926 to provide the public with a quality, championship 18-hole golf course.

Value $188
Minimum Bid  $125


Expiration 6/17/2027

Reed's Citizen Watch item
Reed's Citizen Watch
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value $296.25
Minimum Bid $100

 

Reeds Bulova Watch item
Reeds Bulova Watch
$125

Starting bid

Retail Value $371.25
Minimum Bid $125


 

Browns Golf Bag item
Browns Golf Bag
$125

Starting bid

Engineered to be sturdy and durable, with player-appreciated details like a cooler pocket and an easy-access magnetic valuables pouch.

Value $250
Minimum Bid $125

Callaway 8' Putting Mat item
Callaway 8' Putting Mat
$30

Starting bid

Perfect your skills from the office and home with the Callaway 8' Putting Mat. Designed with higher-quality materials, it simulates a real putting green. Includes premium backing to minimize folds and creases for a smoother roll. With its ramp incline designed to dial in optimal speed, you're sure to get the most out of your practices without ever leaving home.


Value: $59.95

 

Franklin Youth Golf Set item
Franklin Youth Golf Set
$30

Starting bid

Franklin Sports Youth Toy Golf Set - 8pc

 Value: $49

De'Longhi Espresso Maker item
De'Longhi Espresso Maker
$175

Starting bid

Italian design meets exceptional espresso with the De'Longhi Classic, EM450M. Bringing you simplicity and quality for all your café favorites at home, from lattes and cappuccinos to iced caramel macchiatos, espresso martinis, and more.

Value $229

 

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