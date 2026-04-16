2026 Golf Tournament Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
· Sponsor banner at registration table and awards dinner
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Special recognition as the exclusive “Tournament Sponsor” during the awards announcements
· Complimentary dinner for 2 guests (or golf + dinner for 1 guest)
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor sign on 18 golf carts
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor sign fat hole
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor Sign at the “Longest Drive” hole
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Special recognition as the “Longest Drive” sponsor during the awards announcements
· Ability to present award for the “Longest Drive” winner (optional)
· Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor Sign at the “Longest Drive” hole
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Special recognition as the “Longest Drive” sponsor during the awards announcements
· Ability to present award for the “Longest Drive” winner (optional)
· Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor Sign at the “Closest to Pin” hole
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Special recognition as the “Closest to Pin” sponsor during the awards announcements
· Ability to present award for the “Closest to Pin” winner (optional)
· Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
• Sponsor Sign at the “Closest to Pin” hole
• Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
• Special recognition as the “Closest to Pin” sponsor during the awards announcements
• Ability to present award for the “Closest to Pin” winner (optional)
• Complimentary dinner for 1 guest
• Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
· Sponsor Sign at hole
· Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media
· Recognition during the awards announcements
· Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!