Baldwinsville Marching Band Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Baldwinsville Marching Band Boosters Inc

About this event

2026 Golf Tournament Sponsors

1 Village Blvd

Baldwinsville, NY 13027, USA

Exclusive 2026 Tournament Sponsor
$500

·        Sponsor banner at registration table and awards dinner

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Special recognition as the exclusive “Tournament Sponsor” during the awards announcements

·        Complimentary dinner for 2 guests (or golf + dinner for 1 guest)

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Golf Cart Sponsor $350
$350

·        Sponsor sign on 18 golf carts

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Hole-in-One
$350

·        Sponsor sign fat hole

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Longest Drive Sponsor - Men's
$250

·        Sponsor Sign at the “Longest Drive” hole

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Special recognition as the “Longest Drive” sponsor during the awards announcements

·        Ability to present award for the “Longest Drive” winner (optional)

·        Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Longest Drive Sponsor - Women's
$250

·        Sponsor Sign at the “Longest Drive” hole

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Special recognition as the “Longest Drive” sponsor during the awards announcements

·        Ability to present award for the “Longest Drive” winner (optional)

·        Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Closest to Pin Sponsor - Men's
$250

·        Sponsor Sign at the “Closest to Pin” hole

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Special recognition as the “Closest to Pin” sponsor during the awards announcements

·        Ability to present award for the “Closest to Pin” winner (optional)

·        Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Closest to Pin Sponsor - Women's
$250

Sponsor Sign at the “Closest to Pin” hole

Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

Special recognition as the “Closest to Pin” sponsor during the awards announcements

Ability to present award for the “Closest to Pin” winner (optional)

Complimentary dinner for 1 guest

Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

General Hole Sponsor $150 - 36 available
$150

·        Sponsor Sign at hole

·        Recognition on Marching Band Booster Social Media

·        Recognition during the awards announcements

·        Donation receipt letter for IRS purposes

Add a donation for Baldwinsville Marching Band Boosters Inc

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