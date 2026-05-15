TreeHouse Central WI

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TreeHouse Central WI

2026 Golf4Hope Silent Auction Items

Milwaukee Admirals Tickets
$40
1 - Happ's Choose 'n Cut
$35
2 - Happ's Choose 'n Cut
$35
3 - Bliss Charcuterie
$50
4 - Adventure Outfitters (3 x 2hrs kayak on Chain)
$55
5 - Nordic Mountain (2 tubing passes)
$20
6 - Wild Turkey Federation Banquet
$15
7 - 4th of July Basket
$35
8 - Hinder Basket
$55
9 - Dunkin' Basket
$20
10 - Breakfast Basket
$15
11 - Rustic Kitchen Essentials
$34
12 - Spa Day (The Nest)
$30
13 - Car Wash Basket
$50
14 - Coffee Basket
$15
15 - Vodka Basket (The Nest)
$35
16 - Rustic Luxury Spa Basket (Irogami Essentials)
$43
17 - Bundle Basket (Cell Plus)
$60
18 - Coffee Basket (Wild Pines)
$20
19 - Liquor Basket (RoadRash Bar)
$25

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