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TreeHouse Central WI
2026 Golf4Hope Silent Auction Items
Milwaukee Admirals Tickets
$40
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1 - Happ's Choose 'n Cut
$35
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2 - Happ's Choose 'n Cut
$35
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3 - Bliss Charcuterie
$50
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4 - Adventure Outfitters (3 x 2hrs kayak on Chain)
$55
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5 - Nordic Mountain (2 tubing passes)
$20
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6 - Wild Turkey Federation Banquet
$15
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7 - 4th of July Basket
$35
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8 - Hinder Basket
$55
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9 - Dunkin' Basket
$20
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10 - Breakfast Basket
$15
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11 - Rustic Kitchen Essentials
$34
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12 - Spa Day (The Nest)
$30
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13 - Car Wash Basket
$50
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14 - Coffee Basket
$15
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15 - Vodka Basket (The Nest)
$35
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16 - Rustic Luxury Spa Basket (Irogami Essentials)
$43
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17 - Bundle Basket (Cell Plus)
$60
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18 - Coffee Basket (Wild Pines)
$20
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19 - Liquor Basket (RoadRash Bar)
$25
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