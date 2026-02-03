2026 Good Friday Crawfish Boil

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About this event
VIP Tent Sponsorship gives you: A 10x10 tent with crawfish delivered to your tent and a 6ft table with bottled waters. Company logo displayed at your tent.
Sponsor 100 lbs ofcrawfish at $5 per/lb with your logo on the main sponsor banner and at the food station.
Sponsor the easter eggs and candies/toys with your logo on the field where the egg hunt takes place and the main sponsor banner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!