Valley Rise Church Inc

Hosted by

Valley Rise Church Inc

About this event

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2026 Good Friday Crawfish Boil

2007 Riley Fuzzel Rd

Spring, TX 77386, USA

VIP Tent Sponsor
$1,000

VIP Tent Sponsorship gives you: A 10x10 tent with crawfish delivered to your tent and a 6ft table with bottled waters. Company logo displayed at your tent.

Crawfish Sponsor
$500

Sponsor 100 lbs ofcrawfish at $5 per/lb with your logo on the main sponsor banner and at the food station.

Easter Egg Sponsor
$200

Sponsor the easter eggs and candies/toys with your logo on the field where the egg hunt takes place and the main sponsor banner.

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