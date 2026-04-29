2026 Goodrich Lions Club Lucky Ducky Derby

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About this raffle
This ticket is for adopting a TEAM OF 25 ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers. The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available Recognition as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials: Example: "Sponsor Presents the 2026 Lions Lucky Duck Derby Race" Company logo prominently displayed on: A 10-foot inflatable duck at the winning Goodrich school and on race day Event banners, marketing materials, and duck adoption forms Flyers distributed in the community and to schools (digital & print) Verbal recognition during race announcements and awards Logo with link on the event website and social media First right of refusal for 2027 Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Mallard Sponsor ($1,000) Logo on event signage and adoption forms Banner display opportunity Recognition in event press releases and social media Verbal mention during event announcements Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Duckling Sponsor ($500) Logo placement on shared sponsor signage at the event Recognition on social media and website Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
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