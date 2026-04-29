Goodrich Lions Club

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Goodrich Lions Club

About this raffle

2026 Goodrich Lions Club Lucky Ducky Derby

Single Duck
$10
This ticket is for adopting ONE duck. Your ticket number corresponds to the duck number at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket number(s). The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Quack Pack
$30
This includes 3 tickets
This ticket is for adopting THREE ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers. The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Adopt-A-Duck Team (Pick Your Team Name)
$250
This includes 25 tickets

This ticket is for adopting a TEAM OF 25 ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers. The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.

Presenting Sponsor - Golden Duck ($1,500)
$1,500
This includes 25 tickets

Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available Recognition as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials: Example: "Sponsor Presents the 2026 Lions Lucky Duck Derby Race" Company logo prominently displayed on: A 10-foot inflatable duck at the winning Goodrich school and on race day Event banners, marketing materials, and duck adoption forms Flyers distributed in the community and to schools (digital & print) Verbal recognition during race announcements and awards Logo with link on the event website and social media First right of refusal for 2027 Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)

Mallard Sponsor ($1,000)
$1,000
This includes 25 tickets

Mallard Sponsor ($1,000) Logo on event signage and adoption forms Banner display opportunity Recognition in event press releases and social media Verbal mention during event announcements Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)

Duckling Sponsor ($500)
$500
This includes 25 tickets

Duckling Sponsor ($500) Logo placement on shared sponsor signage at the event Recognition on social media and website Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)

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