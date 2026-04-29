2026 Goodrich Lions Club Lucky Ducky Derby

This ticket is for adopting ONE duck. Your ticket number corresponds to the duck number at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket number(s). The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.

This ticket is for adopting ONE duck. Your ticket number corresponds to the duck number at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket number(s). The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.

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