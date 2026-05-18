2026 Goodwill Gala

Hosted by
5171 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206, USA
*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.
*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.
*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.
Admit one, open seating.
$
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