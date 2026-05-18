Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA

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Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA

2026 Goodwill Gala

Anderson Conference Center

5171 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • Reserved seating for 12 guests
  • Logo recognition in all print and digital event collaterals, the event website and pre-event promotions
  • Corporate social media spotlight
  • Complimentary full-day use of any Anderson Conference Center meeting space for a private event*

*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Reserved seating for 10 guests
  • Logo recognition in all print and digital event collaterals and the event website
  • Corporate social media spotlight
  • Complimentary full-day use of the Anderson Conference Center’s Boston or Preston Rooms for a private event*

*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.

Silver Sponsor
$3,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Logo recognition in all print and digital event collaterals and the event website
  • Complimentary half-day use of the Anderson Conference Center’s Boston or Preston Rooms for a private event*

*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Name recognition in all print and digital event collaterals and the event website
Individual Ticket
$150

Admit one, open seating.

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