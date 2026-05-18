2026 Goodwill Gala

Reserved seating for 12 guests

Logo recognition in all print and digital event collaterals, the event website and pre-event promotions

Corporate social media spotlight

Complimentary full-day use of any Anderson Conference Center meeting space for a private event*

*Meeting space subject to availability; reservation required. Benefit is for waiver of room fee only; does not include food and beverage costs. Guest capacity will vary based on selected room setup. Must be used by October 31, 2027.