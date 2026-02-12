Join us for the 2026 A Spiritual Fusion of Gospel & Jazz Music Festival—a full day of live Gospel and Jazz performances, community connection, and wellness engagement at Lake Meadows Park.





This free ticket grants access to the festival grounds, main-stage entertainment, and onsite wellness resources.





Families and guests of all ages are welcome. Please bring your own chair to enjoy the day comfortably as we celebrate holistic wellness: Spirit, Mind, and Body.