About this event
Join us for the 2026 A Spiritual Fusion of Gospel & Jazz Music Festival—a full day of live Gospel and Jazz performances, community connection, and wellness engagement at Lake Meadows Park.
This free ticket grants access to the festival grounds, main-stage entertainment, and onsite wellness resources.
Families and guests of all ages are welcome. Please bring your own chair to enjoy the day comfortably as we celebrate holistic wellness: Spirit, Mind, and Body.
Every contribution—large or small—helps sustain this powerful community tradition.
Donors support the heart of the festival by advancing our mission of holistic wellness and expanding access to meaningful cultural experiences for residents across Chicago.
Designed for local businesses, ministries, and small organizations.
Community Partners receive on-stage acknowledgement and recognition in the official program.
Your support directly fuels neighborhood engagement and wellness activities throughout the event.
Silver Sponsors receive meaningful visibility across marketing materials and recognition in media communications.
This tier helps fund core event operations and community resources that uplift the cultural and spiritual fabric of Bronzeville.
Support community wellness and the arts with a high-impact sponsorship tier.
Gold Sponsors enjoy premium logo placement across banners, flyers, and digital assets, along with special mention during artist presentations.
Your gift strengthens our capacity to serve seniors, families, and neighborhood residents.
Become one of our premier presenting partners for the 2026 Gospel & Jazz Festival.
Platinum Sponsors receive top-tier visibility, including “Presented By” billing, logo placement on all major festival materials, and a 5-minute on-stage recognition moment.
Your leadership directly expands mental health outreach, wellness screenings, and youth enrichment programs for Bronzeville families.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!