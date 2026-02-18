2026 Goss Park Membership Form

Offered by
About this shop
This is for residents of Wilton or Lyndeborough. If you live in a different town please select the Non-resident option.
Please select this option for any other town besides Wilton or Lyndeborough.
This is for a single membership for Wilton or Lyndeborough Residents.
This is for a single membership for all other towns.
This is a free membership for anyone 65 and over
You can add a babysitter to you family or individual membership. Please add their information to the registration form
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!