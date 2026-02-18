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Wilton Youth Center

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2026 Goss Park Membership Form

Wilton/Lyndeborough Resident Family Membership
$100

This is for residents of Wilton or Lyndeborough. If you live in a different town please select the Non-resident option.

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Non-Resident Family Membership
$150

Please select this option for any other town besides Wilton or Lyndeborough.

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Individual Resident Membership
$35

This is for a single membership for Wilton or Lyndeborough Residents.

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Individual Non-Resident Membership
$45

This is for a single membership for all other towns.

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Senior Citizen Membership
Free

This is a free membership for anyone 65 and over

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Babysitter
$15

You can add a babysitter to you family or individual membership. Please add their information to the registration form

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Add a donation for Wilton Youth Center

$

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