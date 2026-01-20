Grace Preparatory Academy of New Braunfels

Hosted by

Grace Preparatory Academy of New Braunfels

About this event

2026 Grace Prep's Got Talent ART Competition

TLU Jackson Auditorium

Adelaide Adams item
Adelaide Adams
$1

8th grade

Anne of Green Gables Map / watercolor

Aislin Bell item
Aislin Bell
$1

7th grade

Buttersnake / colored pencils

Noah Carrillo item
Noah Carrillo
$1

12th grade

Christmas at Kinnor / watercolor

Seth Carrillo item
Seth Carrillo
$1

12th grade

Ornate Blacktail Rattlesnake / graphite

Juliette Doegey item
Juliette Doegey
$1

10th grade

Under the Lights / acrylic

Luke Drake item
Luke Drake
$1

9th grade

Frog / photography

Abigale Ivy item
Abigale Ivy
$1

7th grade

Disney Wishes / colored pencil

Winter Leone item
Winter Leone
$1

11th grade

Landa Park / watercolors


Brady Ramsey item
Brady Ramsey
$1

10th grade

Portrait of Ted / pencils

Kasey Stephenson item
Kasey Stephenson
$1

11th grade

Tigress / Alcohol markers

